U.S. Army Soldier Arrested In Hawaii On Terrorism Charges

A U.S. army soldier was on Monday charged with attempting to provide material support to Islamic State extremists.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. district court in Honolulu said Kang had sworn allegiance to the militant group that seized swaths of territory in Syria and Iraq for a self-proclaimed caliphate.

The 34 year old has been under investigation by the army and FBI for more than a year.

Now stationed in Hawaii after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, the solider was taken into custody on Saturday, according to an FBI statement.