U.S. Army Soldier Arrested In Hawaii On Terrorism Charges
A U.S. army soldier was on Monday charged with attempting to provide material support to Islamic State extremists.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. district court in Honolulu said Kang had sworn allegiance to the militant group that seized swaths of territory in Syria and Iraq for a self-proclaimed caliphate.
The 34 year old has been under investigation by the army and FBI for more than a year.
Now stationed in Hawaii after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, the solider was taken into custody on Saturday, according to an FBI statement.
15 hours ago
