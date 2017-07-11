Venezuelans, National Guard Clash In Western Zulia

Dozens of Venezuelan protesters were seen clobbering a National Guard armoured vehicle with bottles, rocks and sticks in the western state of Zulia on Monday.

A youngster received medical attention after taking part in three months of major anti-government protests.

Zulia resident Carolina Barrios, said her six-month-old baby had been drowning in clouds of tear gas after a canister was thrown into her house during the clashes.

Protesters across the oil-rich South American nation were holding a 10-hour road blockade on Monday while young hooded protesters also prepared Molotov cocktails, and were clashing with security forces in the capital.

Many protesters feel vindicated after Venezuela’s best-known jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was granted house arrest over the weekend.

The opposition is also seeking to ramp up pressure ahead of President Nicolas Maduro’s planned vote on July 30 to elect members of a new, controversial legislative super body with powers to rewrite the constitution.

Reuters