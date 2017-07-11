Venus Cruises To Wimbledon Semis With Ostapenko Win

Venus Williams handed out another lesson to one of Wimbledon’s young upstarts when she beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to become the oldest women’s semi-finalist for 23 years.

The five-time champion, who turned 37 in June, tamed the big-hitting Latvian with a rock-solid performance under the Centre Court roof, winning with something to spare.

Williams, who had already disposed of a 21-year-old and two teenagers en route to her 38th grand slam quarter-final, barely flinched against the 20-year-old French Open champion whose magnificent 11-match winning run in majors came to an end.

Speaking of what age she feels like now, she said: “I don’t think about it, I feel quite capable, to be honest, and powerful. So whatever age that is, as long as I feel like that, then I know that I can contend for titles every time”.

The American is expected to scroll back to the 2008 Wimbledon for her seventh and most recent grand slam singles title.