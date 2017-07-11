Venus Cruises To Wimbledon Semis With Ostapenko Win

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2017
Venus Cruises To Wimbledon Semis With Ostapenko Win
File Photo: Venus Williams

Venus Williams handed out another lesson to one of Wimbledon’s young upstarts when she beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to become the oldest women’s semi-finalist for 23 years.

The five-time champion, who turned 37 in June, tamed the big-hitting Latvian with a rock-solid performance under the Centre Court roof, winning with something to spare.

Williams, who had already disposed of a 21-year-old and two teenagers en route to her 38th grand slam quarter-final, barely flinched against the 20-year-old French Open champion whose magnificent 11-match winning run in majors came to an end.

Speaking of what age she feels like now, she said: “I don’t think about it, I feel quite capable, to be honest, and powerful. So whatever age that is, as long as I feel like that, then I know that I can contend for titles every time”.

The American is expected to scroll back to the 2008 Wimbledon for her seventh and most recent grand slam singles title.


More on Sports

Venus, Muguruza Storm Wimbledon Semi-Finals

No Plans To Scrap CHAN Tournament, Says CAF President

Djokovic Sails Through Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Chelsea Defender Aina Joins Hull City On Loan

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV