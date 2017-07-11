Venus, Muguruza Storm Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Five-time champion, Venus Williams, won in her 100th singles match at Wimbledon to knock out French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and reach the semi-finals.

Venus earned a 6-3 7-5 victory against the 20-year-old Latvian in one hour and 13 minutes.

The 37-year-old is the oldest player to reach the last four since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

Garbine Muguruza powered into her second Wimbledon semi-final in 2014 with an emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Read Also: Djokovic Sails Through Wimbledon Quarter-Finals