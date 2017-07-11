Wenger Targets Trophies Next Season

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger says the target for the team who will be missing out of Champions League action for the first time in 20 years will be the English Premier League (EPL) title.

Wenger believes new signings Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette will be a boost for the Gunners, in the EPL.

The FA Cup champions are in Sydney ahead of pre-season matches against A-league sides Sydney F.C and the Western Sydney Wanderers on July 13 – 15.

Arsenal has never played in Sydney and Wenger sees it as an opportunity to set new records.