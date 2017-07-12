“Williams” Formula One Documentary Premieres In London

Documentary “Williams” premiered in London on Tuesday.

The movie premiere was attended by Williams Formula One deputy team principal Claire Williams, director Morgan Matthews and special guests such as current Williams racing drivers Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll and former drivers Valtteria Bottas, Damon Hill and David Coulthard.

The film shines a light on the family behind the Formula One team and focuses on English businessman and former driver Sir Frank Williams, who is the father of Claire Williams. The 75-year-old former mechanic created the Formula One racing teams, which went on to win nine Constructors’ Championships over the past 40 years.

The documentary does not shy away from difficult topics such as the high-profile accident with Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna and the 1986 car accident which left Frank Williams tetraplegic.

“Williams”, directed by BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews, is released on August 4 in the U.K.