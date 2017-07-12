Army Clears More Boko Haram Terrorists From Lake Chad Axis

Troops of the 7 Brigade Special Forces, 8 Task Force Division of the Nigerian Army have dislodged terrorists who according to them, have been gathering in Dawashi Gari village, in an area bordering the Lake Chad.

The Force made this known in a statement released on Wednesday morning by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Col Timothy Antigha.

Giving details, the Force said: “Gallant soldiers of the division killed four terrorists, while others fled, abandoning their motorcycles, which were recovered and destroyed, to prevent their being used to perpetrate terror on innocent villagers.

“Similarly, as part of the theater wide and ongoing clearance operations, troops of 145 Bn, 5 Brigade, 8 Task Force Division have cleared Gashigar, Asaga, Bukarti and neighbouring villages.

“In the process, troops made contact with terrorists in Kanama village and killed 2 terrorists, arrested 2 more, while 1 AK 47 riffle, 4 magazines and 4 motorcycles were recovered,” the statement read.