Cilic Beats Muller, Cruises To Wimbledon Semis

Channels Television  
Updated July 12, 2017
Cilic Beats Muller, Cruises To Wimbledon Semis
File Photo: Marin Cilic

Gilles Muller’s unlikely Wimbledon run came to an end when he was beaten in five sets by Croatian Marin Cilic in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Cilic, who triumphed 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 will now face Sam Querrey in the semi-finals after the American upset home favourite Andy Murray.

The 34-year-old Muller was an unexpected presence in the last eight after he pulled off a surprise, five-set win over Rafa Nadal in the fourth round.

Muller took that form into the contest with Cilic but when his run of 31 service games without a break ended in the third set, the tide turned towards the Croat who produced some magnificent return play in the final set.

Earlier, Muller stunned Nadal with a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 scoreline to end the Spaniard’s dream of claiming the Wimbledon title.


More on Sports

Andy Murray Crashes Out Of Wimbledon

Mayweather, Mcgregor Press Tour Kicks Off

Chandimal, Tharanga To Lead Sri Lanka After Mathews Departs

“Williams” Formula One Documentary Premieres In London

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV