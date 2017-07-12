Djokovic Retires Injured In Wimbledon Quarter-Final
Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic retired injured during his quarter-final match against Czech Tomas Berdych on Wednesday.
The second seed had just lost the opening set and was down a break in the second when he walked to the net and shook Berdych’s hand, having received a medical timeout.
He appeared to be struggling in his service game in particular with an elbow injury.
Djokovic’s exit comes few hours after defending champion Andy Murray was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 by big-serving American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.
The 30-year-old world number one led by two sets to one but was clearly troubled by an injury in the fourth set as 24th seed Querrey levelled the match.
