Djokovic Retires Injured In Wimbledon Quarter-Final

Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic retired injured during his quarter-final match against Czech Tomas Berdych on Wednesday.

The second seed had just lost the opening set and was down a break in the second when he walked to the net and shook Berdych’s hand, having received a medical timeout.

He appeared to be struggling in his service game in particular with an elbow injury.

Djokovic’s exit comes few hours after defending champion Andy Murray was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 by big-serving American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

The 30-year-old world number one led by two sets to one but was clearly troubled by an injury in the fourth set as 24th seed Querrey levelled the match.