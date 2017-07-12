Federer Targets Eighth Wimbledon Title Despite Favourite Tag

Roger Federer says his position as the clear favourite to win a record eighth Wimbledon won’t affect his games much.

The Swiss maestro who clocks 36 in August played his best tennis of the tournament to dismantle the big-serving Milos Raonic, avenging last year’s semi-final defeat in stunning fashion.

Federer said the remaining three other players in the tournament are all tall, powerful hitters, requiring him to focus more on his technical skills.

“Being the favourite or not the favourite doesn’t matter, these other guys are all big hitters so I feel like they will have their word to say at the outcome of the matches. You know, they’ve got big serves, big forehands, and big hitters really, I mean all three guys are taller and stronger than I am.

“So I’ve got to figure out a different way and carve my way through the draw somehow with my slice and my spins and my consistency maybe,” he said.

Marin Cilic also ended Gilles Muller’s unlikely Wimbledon run with a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 victory.

The Croatian faces Sam Querrey in the semi-finals after the American upset home favourite Andy Murray.