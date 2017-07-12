Osinbajo Returns To Nigeria After Meeting Buhari In London

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has returned to Abuja from London, where he met with President Muhammad Buhari who is undergoing medical treatment.

Professor Osinbajo left Nigeria for London on Tuesday night reportedly on the invitation of the president.

The outcome of the meeting which was said to have lasted for an hour has not been made known.

The Acting President’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, who announced the return in a tweet, however, described the meeting as a good one and promised to share more information on it soon.

Osinbajo is expected to preside over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting which will commence soon at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had travelled to the United Kingdom for medical attention for the second time this year on May 7.

He spent 49 days in London during his first trip, returning on March 10 after which he revealed that he had never been so sick.