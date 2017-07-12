Osun Govt Mourns Bisi Akande’s Wife’s Death

The Osun State Government has expressed its condolence over the death of the wife of a former governor of the state, Bisi Akande, Omowumi.

A press statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa on Wednesday said Mrs Akande died on Tuesday at a private hospital after a slight illness in Ibadan.

Baderinwa said the news of Mrs Akande’s death was shocking and sudden.

He described her as hardworking, a true and quintessential mother, an enterprising woman, a loving wife and caring person to all and sundry.

Furthermore, Baderinwa described Mrs Akande as a staunch supporter of her husband and one who was very warm and accommodating to his political guests.

The commissioner, therefore, prayed to God to give Akande and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Mama was a wonderful woman who will be missed by many who knew her. The government and people of Osun commiserate with Chief Bisi Akande and the family at large. We pray to God to accept her soul and rest her in peace”, he said.