Paraguay President Visits Taiwan To Celebrate 60 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen held a military reception in Taipei on Wednesday in honour of her Paraguayan counterpart Horacio Cartes who is on a state visit to Taiwan to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.

Both presidents gave celebratory speeches in Taiwan’s Presidential Office before visiting a local post office to unveil a booklet commemorating the two countries diplomatic ties. Official diplomatic relations were established on July 8, 1957.

“Today marks the 60th anniversary of Taiwan and Paraguay establishing diplomatic ties. In those 60 years, our two countries have had close exchanges in the fields of economy and trade, industry and in other fields of exchanges, all of which bore plentiful results.”

“On the basis of past collaboration, we are currently promoting a collaboration of realistic diplomacy and mutual benefit. We are expecting the two countries to become a gateway to the shared markets in Asia, the Pacific Ocean and Latin America so that businesses and people on both sides can mutually benefit.” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen said.

“Our support to the participation of the Republic of Taiwan in the international community is nothing more than a recognition of its important cooperation in the multilateral fields of health, civil aviation as well as environment and culture.

“Our country will continue in the same line supporting your participation and penetration in the multilateral world in which your contribution is recognized.”Paraguay President Horacio Cartes stated.

Paraguay is one of the remaining 20 countries to have full diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Former ally Panama broke off diplomatic ties with Taiwan last month before establishing diplomatic relations with China.

Paraguay’s President Horacio Cartes will stay in Taiwan for three days until July 13, according to Taiwan’s Presidential Office.