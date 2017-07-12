PHOTOS: Jubilation As Supreme Court Resolves PDP Leadership Tussle

Channels Television  
Updated July 12, 2017

It was jubilation at the premises of the Supreme Court following the judgement that affirmed the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic leadership of the party.

Senator Makarfi, as well as the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, among other party chieftains, lauded the Supreme Court judgment as a “victory for democracy”.

See photos below:

Before The Judgement

READ ALSOSupreme Court Declares Makarfi Committee Legal

After The Judgement

READ ALSOSupreme Court Judgement: Nigeria Now Has A Viable Opposition – Wike

READ ALSOSupreme Court Verdict A Victory For Nigerians, Democracy – Fayose


More on Local

Makarfi, Ekweremadu, Others Laud Supreme Court Judgement

Senate President Swears In Ademola Adeleke

PHOTOS: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

Osun Govt Mourns Bisi Akande’s Wife’s Death

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV