PHOTOS: Lagos Govt Inspects Construction Of New Model Colleges

Channels Television  
Updated July 12, 2017

The Lagos State Government has embarked on an inspection of the on-going construction of some new model colleges.

The Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was representative by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs Oluranti Adebule and some top government officials.

Others on ground included the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Adeshina Odeyemi, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Habib Aruna and Sole Administrator, Iba LCDA, Hon. Abiola Yisa


