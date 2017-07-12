Premier League Club Arsenal Unveil Third Kit

New signing Alexandre Lacazette was among six Arsenal stars to unveil the club’s new third kit in Sydney on Wednesday.

With the city’s opera house and Harbour Bridge as the backdrop, Lacazette, alongside Laurent Koscielny, Petr Cech, Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal lined up in the all-black strip.

The players later displayed the new look in front of a crowd of cheering supporters.

Arsenal face Sydney FC on Thursday and Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday as part of their pre-season preparations.