Senate President Swears In Ademola Adeleke

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Wednesday swore in Ademola Adeleke as the senator representing Osun West federal constituency.

Adeleke’s swearing in took place at the Upper House of the National Assembly in Abuja, following his victory in last weekend’s bye-election.

The lawmaker replaces Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died in April 2017.

His swearing in coincides with the Supreme Court verdict which declared the Senator Ahmed Markarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as validly constituted.

The Caretaker Committee had been embroiled in a legal tussle in the last 13 months with Senator Ali Modu Sheriff over who to manage the affairs of the party.

A three-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour on Wednesday ruled that Senator Sheriff should cease to be the PDP National Chairman and ordered Senator Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.

Reacting to the verdict in an interview with reporters, Senator Makarfi described the judgement as a consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, as well as Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu among other party chieftains also lauded the judgment as a “victory for democracy”.