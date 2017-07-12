Supreme Court Verdict A Victory For Nigerians, Democracy – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has lauded the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic leadership of the party.

Mr Fayose who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum described the ruling as a “victory for democracy and the entire people of Nigeria”.

The three-man apex court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour had ruled that Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff should cease to be the PDP National Chairman and ordered Senator Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.

Both men have been at loggerheads since May 21, 2016, when Senator Sheriff was purportedly removed at the party’s convention held in Port Harcourt, the River State capital.

Reacting to the judgment on Wednesday in Abuja, he said: “With today’s judgment, PDP can now play its role as an opposition party and prepare to take over power in 2019”.

The governor further called on genuine members of the party to come together for its repositioning, repackaging and strengthening.

“The ultimate winner is democracy which cannot survive without a virile opposition and the entire people of Nigeria who are already yearning for a return of the PDP, having been short-changed by the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Fayose congratulated all PDP faithful for standing firm with the party, saying all leaders of the party would join hands to channel of new and enduring course for the party and prepare it for the eventual take-over of power in 2019.