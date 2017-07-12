Trial Of Senior Lawyer, Nwobike Continues In Court

The trial of a senior lawyer Joseph Nwobike continued on Wednesday at the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Mr Nwobike is standing trial on 11 counts bordering on perverting the course of justice and offering gratification to judges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday told the court that two cases filed and argued by Mr Nwobike before Justice Mohammed Yunusa of the Federal High Court led to the justice’s dismissal from the bench by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

In the two suits namely; John Simon Adhomene against The EFCC and Dr. Femi Thomas against The EFCC, the NJC found that the decisions of Justice Yunusa restraining the anti-graft agency from preventing its lawful duty were contrary to the Court of Appeal decision in the case of the Attorney-General of Anambra State against Andy Ubah.

Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo demonstrated in court, a letter from the NJC addressed to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC as proof of these claims.

In his defense, Nwobike, however, told the court that he filed and argued the suits to prevent the EFCC from acting without lawful justification.

The EFCC also detailed in court an exchange of text messages between a deputy registrar of the Federal High Court and the senior lawyer.

The commission alleged that the Nwobike used the messages to influence the assignment of his cases before certain judges of the court.

Although the lawyer admitted sending the messages, he denied that the intention was to influence the outcome of his cases.

Presiding Justice Raliatu Adebiyi consequently adjourned till July 21 for further cross-examination of the senior lawyer.