U.S. And French First Ladies Visit Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and her French counterpart Brigitte Macron visited Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral on Thursday as France’s Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump

Trump accepted Macron’s invitation to bask in the trappings of the Bastille Day military parade on Friday and commemorations of the entry 100 years ago of U.S. troops into World War One.

The Trumps and the Macrons will dine at a restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, after the two leaders hold talks at the Elysee Presidential Palace.