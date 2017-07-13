Braithwaite Joins Middlesbrough From Toulouse

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk has completed his third signing of the summer after Martin Braithwaite finalised his transfer from Toulouse.

According to the club’s website, Boro agreed on a deal with the French side to capture the services of the highly-rated Braithwaite.

The player completed his medical on Thursday and was shown around the training ground ahead of his proposed four-year deal to Teesside.

The Danish international signed a four-year deal and follows Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie into Boro, who joined last week from Norwich City and Derby County respectively.

Braithwaite will head to Portugal on Friday to meet up with his new Boro teammates.