Enugu Chief Judge Grants Prerogative Of Mercy To Prison Inmates

The Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Priscilla Emehelu has commenced a judicial oversight visit to various prisons in the state to grant prerogative of mercy to some inmates.

At the Enugu State command of the Nigerian Prisons, Emehelu frowned at the inability of some inmates that have been granted bail to meet their bail conditions.

She said: “due to several factors and clogs in the wheel of justice delivery, some of the prisons are congested – It is unfortunate that sometimes the number of those awaiting trial far exceeds that of convicted inmates”.

Subsequently, she announced that those who have fulfilled their bail conditions but are yet to be released will be freed as soon as the sureties come forward and their papers are verified.

On his part, the Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Ukalu Kalu, who commended the state chief judge for the jail delivery as conferred on her by law, said the exercise will go a long way in decongesting the prisons which have an initial capacity of 638 persons but houses 2,038 inmates.