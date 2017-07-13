Google Wins Challenge Against 1.1 Billion-Euro French Tax Bill

Updated July 13, 2017
courtesy : http://www.reuters.com

A French court ruled on Wednesday that Google (GOOGL.O) was not liable to pay 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in back taxes demanded by the French authorities.

The Paris administrative court ruled that Google Ireland Limited was not subject to corporate and value-added taxes for the period 2005-2010, striking down the tax administration’s demands for back payments.

The ruling in favor of Google, now part of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), followed a court adviser’s recommendation that Google did not have a “permanent establishment” or sufficient taxable presence to justify the bill.

In a statement, the French finance ministry said it was considering an appeal, which must be lodged within two months.


