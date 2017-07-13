ICPC Takes Anti-Corruption Fight To Cross River State

Channels Television  
Updated July 13, 2017

Delta State Partners ICPC On Anti-Corruption FightThe Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has taken its anti-corruption fight to Cross River State.

The Chairman of the agency, Bar. Ekpo Nta charged states across Nigeria on the need to enthrone integrity, transparency and accountability.

This according to him, would attract support from donor agencies to be used to improve the standard of living of its citizenry and generations unborn upon which, corruption can be effectively eradicated.

He said this during the launch of the Cross River State Anti-Corruption Summit held in the State Capital.

The ICPC boss also made a case for an independent and strong judicial system upon which prosecution of corrupt leaders who lie solely on.


