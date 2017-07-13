INEC To Maintain ‘Status Quo’ On Dino’s Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is abiding by a court order to maintain a status quo on the suit filed by Senator Dino Melaye over his recall from the senate.

The embattled Senator is seeking orders of injunction against the commission, to stop it from acting on the petition by the registered voters of Kogi West senatorial district.

The commission. however, has also decided to take immediate steps to vacate the court order and for the matter to be heard and determined expeditiously.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its regular weekly meeting today and considered the order given by the Federal High Court, Abuja dated 6th July 2017 directing the “parties to maintain the status quo till the determination of the plaintiff’s motion on notice,” in respect of the suit filed by Senator Dino Melaye, seeking orders of injunction against the Commission, to stop it from acting on the petition by the registered voters of Kogi West Senatorial district.

“As a responsible, law-abiding institution, INEC will comply with the order,” the commission said in a statement by its National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Prince Adedeji Soyebi.

The court subsequently adjourned hearing of the motion on notice to September 29, 2017.