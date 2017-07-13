King Felipe, Queen Letizia And Prince Harry Tour Westminster Abbey

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain met with Prince Harry on Thursday as they visited Westminster Abbey during their state trip to the United Kingdom.

Accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, they toured the building and laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in honour of those killed in conflict.

The King and Queen of Spain also signed a distinguished visitor’s book and viewed the tomb of Eleanor of Castile.

They arrived in London on Wednesday for the state visit and will stay at Buckingham Palace until Friday.