Melania Trump Visits Children’s Hospital In Paris

U.S. First Lady, Melania Trump, visited Necker children’s hospital in Paris on Thursday.

Melania is in the French capital with her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, who accepted the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to visit France for Bastille Day celebrations and commemorations of the entry 100 years ago of U.S. troops into World War One.

Read Also: Trump Arrives In France On Two-Day Visit

The first lady met with hospital staff and greeted children in the hospital in French, saying “Bonjour” (Hello) and “Ca va?” (How are you?).

She was later due to visit Notre Dame cathedral with French First Lady Brigitte Macron before the two join Macron and Trump for dinner on the Eiffel Tower.