Nasarawa APC Welcomes Over 2,000 New Members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has received over 2,000 new members who decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties.

The decamped members made their formal exit at a zonal rally of the APC which held in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

They are all from the northern zone of the state which comprises of Wamba, Nasarawa and Akwanga LGAs.

Some APC faithful described the event as a major boost to their party ahead of the 2019 elections, against the backdrop of agitation for zoning of a governorship candidate to the area.

The rally had in attendance APC chieftains including Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara.

The event comes a day after a three-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour on Wednesday ruled that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff should cease to be the PDP National Chairman.

The court had ordered the PDP Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.