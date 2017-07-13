Newman, Nwagua Vie For NPFL League Bloggers Awards

Akwa United striker, Musa Newman and Kano Pillars striker, Nyima Nwagua, have been listed to compete for the League Bloggers Awards (LBA) for the month of June.

The two strikers are in line for the Player’s Award for the month of June alongside Anthony Okpotu of Lobi Stars and Adesina Gata of ABS FC.

Newman scored three goals against Wikki Tourists, Katsina United and Remo Stars, and also provided an assist in the 2-2 draw at Remo Stars.

Nwagua also netted thrice – a brace against Lobi Stars and the fastest goal so far this season in a 3-1 win over Sunshine Stars.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars Ibrahim Musa, Enyimba’s Gbenga Ogunbote, Bala Nikyu of Wikki Tourists and Chukwuma Agbo of Rangers are in contention for the Manager of the Month Awards.

The winners for the June Awards in the Player and Manager’s categories will be announced next week.

