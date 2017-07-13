Nigeria’s Unity Means A Lot To Our Collective Existence – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to rise against calls for secession and support the unity of the nation, as anything short of this will lead to anarchy.

The Acting President made the call on Thursday at an event in Osun State, South-West Nigeria.

He said that all cultures in the country must put their differences aside and pull together to protect the nation from disintegrating.

“It has become pertinent to us as Nigerians to do all we can to sustain peaceful coexistence in Nigeria and maintain the principle of unity, peace and togetherness. I want to urge every Nigerian to support the unity that we stand for, unity across this country means a lot to our collective existence,” he stressed.

No Division In Nigeria

Professor Osinbajo noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has provided an inclusive leadership aimed at promoting the unity in diversity of the country, adding that the Federal government has demonstrated a high sense of commitment to sustaining unity and togetherness among the people.

He called on Nigerians to support the policies of the present administration, a move which according to him was designed to rescue the country out of her predicaments.

“We want to encourage each and every one of us to champion peace. There can be no division in Nigeria; no division, no separation, this country is great. This country is great because all of us are here for one Nigeria.

“Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, every one of us, all of us have made this country great. I want to encourage every Nigerian wherever they may be that we must stand together; we must be united,” the Acting President said.

One Nigeria

He, however, warned the citizens against any divisive tendency that can truncate peace and promote chaos, saying it was time for all to ‎derive comfort in the nation’s diversity.

Osinbajo stated that the leadership provided so far by the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led government was not just a political leadership, but rather an inclusive and visionary leadership that meant well for all.

“We must stand together and I want to say that the message that the President continue to repeat every time is that the reason why people like this remain self-proposing is because they believe in one Nigeria,” he added.