Paris 2024 Olympic Bid Embodies “Threatened” Values, Macron Says

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday described Paris’ bid to host the 2024 Olympics as the strongest defence of the Games’ values of openness, tolerance and respect for the environment, principles he said were at risk.

In its candidacy to host the 2024 Games, Paris is competing against Los Angeles, whose bid has been publicly backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Macron has traded barbs with Trump over climate change policy, calling his decision to leave the Paris accord on climate change a mistake.

Trump was not present in Lausanne, though heads of state had never before attended this July meeting for Olympic bids.

Paris, which hosted the 1900 and 1924 Games, is bidding for the fourth time after having missed out on 1992, 2008 and the 2012 Olympics with Macron’s presence seen as key in this race.

The IOC will vote later on Tuesday on whether to ratify its executive board’s recommendation to award on September 13 both the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time.

Paris is seen as the favourite to land the 2024 Olympics with Los Angeles having hinted they would accept 2028.