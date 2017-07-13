Simone Biles,Russell Westbrook Take Top Prizes At The ESPYS

In front of a crowd filled with athletes and celebrities at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles accepted the award for the Best Female Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS.

NBA star Russell Westbrook, who won the MVP award this year, took home the prize for Best Male Athlete.

U.S. woman’s gymnastics gold medalist, Simone Biles expressed her joy she said.”Thank you guys so much. And most of all I would just like to thank the fans and everyone for voting for me and for believing in my path.

“Ever since Rio, it has been an amazing year and the best part of all is meeting all of the young people who look up to all of the athletes in this room. It is an incredible honor and responsibility of being a role model. And I just want to thank you all of believing in me. It means the world to me. So thank you.”

Oklahoma city thunder ,Russell Westbrook said,”First and foremost I’d like to thank the man above for blessing me with an unbelievable talent, to do what I like to do every single night. Second, I’d like to thank my family, my wife, my mom, my dad, my brother is not here, back home and my unbelievable son Nono at the house, he’ll be watching if he’s not asleep.

“Third I’d like to thank my team mates without them none of this would be possible. Making it easy for me to go out and compete on a high level every single night. So thank you to them.”

The three hour awards show, which was hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, also saw prizes go to NBA champs Golden State Warriors for Best Team and Michael Phelps who won the award for Record-Setting Performance.

The award for Best Moment in Sports went to the Chicago Cubs winning the baseball world series and breaking a 108 year championship drought for the team. The award was accepted by actor Bill Murray.

The Best Game award went to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons for their matchup in the Superbowl.

Former first lady Michelle Obama drew a huge standing ovation from the crowd when she named the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver the winner of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for founding the Special Olympics.