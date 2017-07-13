Suspected Militants Attack Military Formation In Bomadi

Suspected Militants in the early hours of Thursday allegedly attacked an Army formation at Ogbogbagbene community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, killing a soldier and leaving a few others injured.

A member of the Joint Task Force (JTF) and Operation Delta Safe confirmed the incident.

According to an eyewitness the community was awakened to terrifying gunshots which left the community in tension and fear of what is coming next.

More details to come..