Wayne Rooney Inspires Everton To Victory

Wayne Rooney on Thursday scored a stunner to help Everton win their international friendly on African soil against Kenyan league leaders Gor Mahia.

Gor earned the right to face the nine-time English champions on their first ever tour to East Africa after winning the inaugural edition of the eight-team knockout Super Cup tournament on June 11 when they defeated arch-rivals AFC Leopards SC 3-0 in the final.

Blues fans and those of Gor trooped to the stadium with the hope of seeing several of their new Everton signings including Wayne Rooney as Ronald Koeman put his team through their paces.

At the post match news conference when asked about Rooney, Everton coach Koeman said the striker is still one of the best players in his position and that he was hoping Rooney would bring a winning mentality to the team.

“Yes, he is still one of the best players in his position, I think he’s also a winner. He knows how to win titles, that’s what we want. I think it’s a great experience for the young boys in Everton to play alongside Wayne and we spoke about how we need more productivity for the strikers and he showed today, after a difficult start in the game.

“By his quality, he scored a goal and that’s what we need and then he had a great performance. This is still that player who will make the team better and if we keep his fitness, if we can improve his fitness like everybody, then he is really a key player for Everton,” Koeman said.

Rooney scored his side’s first goal as the English club won the game 2-1.