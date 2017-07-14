1999 Constitution Amendment: NASS Begins Final Discussions On Document

The Joint Committees in the House of Representatives and the Senate as well as State Houses of Assembly are in Lagos to wrap up work on the amendment of the 1999 constitution.

The Governor of Lagos state Akinwumi Ambode who declared the forum open said there is need to fix the 1999 constitution before the 2019 election.

He also asked the lawmakers to look into the interest of the states and the federating units.

Meanhwile, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, says that the 8th National Assembly will ensure the new constitution is fast-tracked through isolation of the amended bills to allow speedy passage and assent by the President.

The Federal Lawmakers will spend the next few days deliberating on the various areas of focus.