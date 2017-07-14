Barcelona Agree Deal To Sign Benfica Defender Nelson Semedo

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Benfica defender, Nelson Semedo on a five-year contract, pending a medical.

The Spanish giants released a statement on their website saying the 23-year-old will undergo a medical on Friday.

Semedo was a key player in Benfica’s treble-winning campaign in two seasons.

He played 63 games, scoring two goals in the Portuguese League and one more in the Champions League.

Reports in Spain say the Catalans will pay a transfer fee of more than £26m for the Portuguese international.

