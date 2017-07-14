NASS Member, Wamakko Is Dead
A member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto State, Mr Abdullahi Wamakko, is dead.
Wamakko, aged 50, is said to have died in Abuja on Friday.
He reportedly passed on after a brief illness and was last seen at the National Assembly on Monday.
The House of Representatives who confirmed the incident, took to twitter to offer condolences.
Today, we lost Hon. Abdullahi Wamakko. May God look upon his soul with Mercy and comfort his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/cnGGC2Byez
— House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) July 14, 2017