CAS Cuts World Cup Inspector’s Football Ban To Two Years

A Swiss court reduced a ban on former Chilean soccer president and World Cup bid inspector Harold Mayne-Nicholls on Friday, clearing the way for his return to the sport this month.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it had cut his ban from soccer-related activities to two years from three.

Mayne-Nicholls, who headed world soccer body FIFA’s panel evaluating 2018 and 2022 World Cup venues, was originally banned in July 2015 for seven years, on charges of seeking personal favors from a group close to Qatar’s successful bid for the 2022 event.

That was later trimmed to three years and Friday’s decision cut it further.