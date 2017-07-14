Court Grants Bail To Former Acting VC Of OAU

The Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has granted bail to the immediate past acting Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, the Bursar, Prof. Anthony Elujoba and Aderonke Akeredolu.

The two defendants are standing trial on a seven count charge ranging from alleged stealing, intent to steal, and misappropriation of funds to abuse of office.

Justice David Oladimeji in his ruling on the application for bail said he granted Prof Anthony Elujoba bail on self-recognizance while Aderonke Akeredolu was granted bail in the sum of N50 million naira and two sureties in like sum.

The two sureties must be either members of the academic or non-academic staff of the university with the highest grade and must submit two passport Photographs and a verifiable address to the Chief Registrar of the OSUN state high court.

The court also ordered the EFCC to return the international passport of the first defendant and deposit it with the Chief Registrar of the court, while ordering that the first defendant must not travel out of the country except on the order of the court.

The judge however condemned what he termed as the unruly and uncivilized behavior of the union members and students of the institution at the last court sitting.

In the meantime, the students and unions are jubilating on the streets of Osogbo for the release of former acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Elujoba.

The case has been adjourned to October 27, 2017