Enugu High Court Grants Umezulike Bail, Adjourns Case

Justice Anthony Onovo of the Enugu State High Court has granted bail to the former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike at the sum of N1million.

Justice Umezulike was compulsorily retired following charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was said to have used his office while he was a chief judge to confer unfair advantage upon himself, an offence contrary to section 19 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act law of the federation 2000.

Umezulike allegedly invited one Prince Arthur Eze, the Chief Executive Officer of Oranto Petroleum Ltd, who was a litigant in pending and concluded civil matters presided over by him, to his book launch where he donated the sum of N10 million from the aforementioned company account on March 28, 2017.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After a hearing on the application of bail by his counsel, Professor Gab Agu, Justice Onovo granted bail to the defendant in the sum of 1 million Naira on the basis of self-recognizance and his consistency in appearing before the court.

The case was subsequently adjourned to October 26, 27 and November 2 and 3 for further hearing.