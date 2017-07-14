Five Acid Attacks Reported In London

Five acid attacks took place in London late on Thursday night, local media reported.

Footage from the location of one of the incidents in the borough of Hackney showed a stationary moped by a police cordon.

According to reports, the attacks began at 22.25 local time (21.25 GMT) when two men riding a moped threw a corrosive substance at another man riding a moped in Hackney before stealing his vehicle.

Similar attacks were then reported in other areas of north-east London.

Local media reported that detectives were treating the incidents as linked, and one person was being held at a police station on suspicion of grevious bodily harm and robbery.

