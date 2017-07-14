Gov. Bello Promises To Revamp State Owned Tertiary Institution

The Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has assured the people in the state that his administration would revamp the tertiary institutions and ensure that qualified graduates that are capable will be employable.

Governor Bello gave this assurance during at the Attah of Igala’s palace in Idah during his tour on the tertiary institutions owned by the state.

He promised to make learning more conducive and affordable in Kogi state.

On his part, the Royal Father commended him for the visit and lauded all the ongoing project constructed by the governor, noting that the Igalas have never had it so good.

The governor complained of the rot and infrastructural decay in the education sector.

He said the visit was meant to interact with different stakeholders on various challenges facing the institution in the state and find a lasting solution to the industrial action embarked upon by some staff.

The governor and the Attah of Igala visited the zonal hospital in Idah to see some of the patients were presently free medical treatment of all ailment in ongoing courtesy of the Kogi state government.

Roads constructed in four Local Governments were inspected.

The governor in his speech said he has given clemency to all earing staff who were affected during the staff audit ordered the accountant general to pay all their salaries and arrears within the next 48 hours and gave reasons why they have to embark on the staff screening.