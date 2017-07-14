Govt Will Continue Creating Job Opportunities – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is committed to solving the problem of youth unemployment in the country.

Professor Osinbajo said this when he paid a visit to The N-Power Resource Centre in Abuja.

He said although the scheme has not been able to absorb all those that applied, government will continue to create opportunities that will engender job creation in the country.

“Already 200,000 young graduates have been engaged and since the portal was opened, another 2.3 million or so have applied and we are looking at the next phase of engagement.

“For me I think what is important is that we are able to do this incrementally and that we are able to give hope to some of the young people who need the opportunity. We are never going to always be able to do everything but I think it is important that we do as much as we can. If we could, the target was 500,000 employees but depending on our resources, we can always do more.

“It is much more than an employment programme, it’s a learning programme, it’s a skills development programme,”Osinbajo added.