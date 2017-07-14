Gunmen Kill Osun Perm. Sec. Along Okene – Abuja Highway

Unknown gunmen on Thursday murdered the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Service, Office of the Governor, Osun State, Mrs Olufunke Kolawole.

She was allegedly attacked by kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 12th July, 2017 for an official assignment.

She was said to have been rushed to an hospital at Lokoja, the state capital but later gave up the ghost.

The younger brother to the deceased, Mr Femi Ajibade, who spoke to our correspondent on Friday expressed shock over the incident, he described the death of his sister as devastating and sadden.

According to him, the family members became so anxious when her number was no more going through on Thursday evening.

“I spoke with her last on Wednesday, and one of my sisters called me on Thursday evening that her number could not be reached, I rushed down to her house at Ofatedo where I gathered that she was in a critical condition after being attacked and shot by “armed robbers’ in Kogi State, on her way to Abuja for an event.

“We later arranged among the family members to travel to Kogi and ascertain her condition, but we were prevailed upon not to go again, as some of her associates confirmed to us that she was dead”, he said.

Channels Television gathered that the deceased, who is one of the most powerful permanent secretaries in the state hailed from Modakeke, in Ife East Local Government of Osun.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General, Accountant-General, Auditors-General and Surveyor-General have expressed concern over the death of Mrs Olufunke Kolawole

A statement signed by the Osun State Head of Service, Mr Olayinka Owoeye says the forum received the news of her death as a shock.

The Forum commiserated with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the State Government of Osun on the irreparable loss.