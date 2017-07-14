IGP Approves Divisional Police Station Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has called on communities in Kachia and Kagarko Local Government Areas of Kaduna state to collaborate with the police in curbing the incessant Kidnapping and armed robbery attacks on travellers along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The Police boss made the appeal during a visit to the area to access the ongoing operation by his men, also approved the establishment of a new divisional police station that will be sited along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, as part of efforts to ensure security of lives and property in the area.

He also assured that the abducted school students in Lagos state will soon regain freedom as police and other security agencies are working tirelessly to rescue them from their abductors.

The Inspector General of Police had four months ago, deployed about five hundred special forces to the area with a mandate to fish out the criminals and restore security to the area.

Sadly, despite the presence of security operatives on the highway, the bandits have continued to carry out their nefarious activities almost unhindered.

Addressing the people in Hausa Language, the Inspector General of Police said that the incessant kidnapping of travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja road has become a major national security concern that needs collective effort to tackle.

Residents of the communities while pledging their support to the ongoing security operations by the police in the area, expressed concern about the activities of the herdsmen who are still inside the bush from where they terrorise the people.