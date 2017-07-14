Ogun Police Arrest Three Suspects With Human Skulls

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested three men for being in possession of two human skulls.

A press statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that the men were arrested when Policemen attached to Ayetoro Division were on routine patrol along Idagba Olodo road.

“Search was quickly conducted on them and the two human skulls were discovered in the said bag. The duo were promptly arrested and taken to Ayetoro Police Station where they told the Police that the skulls were given to them by Jimoh Ijiola who lives in Erinpa area of the town.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ayetoro Division CSP Makinde Kayode led detectives to the residence of the suspect where he was also arrested.

“In his own statement, he denied being the person that gave them the skulls saying they all got it from neighboring Benin Republic and their intention was to use it for money rituals.”

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has now ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.