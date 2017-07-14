Ogun Govt Steps Up Measures To Stem Flooding

The Ogun State government says it has put in place necessary measures to stem impending flood disaster.

The development follows predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA), which enlisted Ogun among the States to experience above normal rainfall in 2017.

The Director, Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Sakirulah Adebakin in an interview with journalists, stated that the government had embarked on several sensitization programmes to educate the people on the need to refrain from environmental unfriendly dispositions such as dumping of refuse in drainage, building of houses on waterways among others.

He disclosed that his agency had collaborated with the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local council Development Areas in the state to identify flood prone areas with a view to sensitizing residents on flood prevention.

“The State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, had equally scaled up sensitization through jingles on radio and television stations.

“The government is also working with the Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives to reach out to the people through Community Development Committees (CDCs) and Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the State.

“We are very proactive in dealing with the issue of flooding. Natural disasters like flood usually do not give notice before they happen. But it can be prevented. We have shifted our attention from mere provision of relief to prevention.

”That is why we have embarked on massive public enlightenment as well as sensitization to inform the citizens on ways to prevent flood,” he added.

The Director, therefore, enjoined people living along river banks and flood prone areas to relocate to safer grounds, adding that it was better to avoid flooding than seek succor whenever it occurs.

He also advised residents across the state to keep government abreast of emergency