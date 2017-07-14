Oyo Govt. Distributes Free Fertilizers To Farmers

The Oyo State Government says it has taken delivery of about 25 tons worth of fertilizers for the benefit of farmers in the state, at no cost.

This is in a bid to provide food production in the state.

While receiving the farming imputes on behalf of the state government at the state’s Ministry of Agriculture zonal offices at Awe in Oyo town and Tede in Atisbo Local Government Area of the state respectively, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr. Fajimi Shakrulahi stated that the gesture was in line with the state government resolve to create an enabling environment for would-be investors to invest in the state.

He disclosed that the initiative behind the 25 tons of fertilizers and seedlings delivered to the state to boost rice production was a specialized programme between the state government, Dangote and farmers in the state.

According to him, the project was a pilot programme, which the state government would serve a guarantor for the farmers.

“We have selected about two hundred and ninety two farmers that have one

hectare of land each and above for this programme. All these imputes you are seeing are going to be giving to the farmers according to the number of hectares they have.”

“So, after planting, Dangote will now be the off-taker. It will get the harvested rice back from the farmers at specified rates,” he disclosed.

The governor’s aide pointed out that this season, the state government would embark on plantation for five hundred hectares, while disclosing that another six thousand hectares plantation would similarly be embarked upon next year.

He noted that farmers earmarked for the plantation had been selected, adding that they have paid visit to their farms to ascertain their level of readiness for the programme.

“The state government has mandated the state’s Ministry of Agriculture to resuscitate all depleted forestry for agricultural purposes,” adding that the plan of the governor was to develop the rice farmers and boost food

production in the state.