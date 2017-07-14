‘Planet Of Apes’ To Conquer Box Office

“War for the Planet of the Apes” is poised for a takeover at the North American weekend box office from Friday through Sunday.

The film, the third in the rebooted franchise, follows a brewing war between apes and humans. It’s expected to take in 54 million dollars for its debut weekend, according to BoxOfficePro.

Coming in at number two is expected to be “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” It’s predicted to earn 47 million dollars; it’s already garnered more than 302 million dollars worldwide.

Another new opening this weekend will be “The Big Sick,” which follows a Pakistani comic, played by Kumail Nanjiani, who falls in love with a white, American woman – against both their families’ wishes. It’s estimated to earn 11 million dollars.

Holding over from previous weeks, “Despicable Me 3” should see another 18 million added to its global tally of 465 million; and “Baby Driver” is expected to add 9 million to its international earnings of 78 million dollars.