Rapper DMX Pleads Not Guilty To U.S. Tax Evasion Charges

Rap artist and Hollywood actor DMX pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges that he concealed income from the government for years to avoid paying $1.7 million (USD) in taxes.

Earl Simmons, 46, whose stage name is DMX, was released on a $500,000 bond after entering the plea in Manhattan federal court. He is expected back in court on Monday for a status conference.

Read Also: Rapper DMX Charged With Tax Evasion – U.S. Prosecutors

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday unsealed a 14-count indictment accusing Simmons of hiding millions of dollars he earned from hit songs including “X Gon’ Give it to Ya” and “Where the Hood At.”

Simmons faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

Following the hearing, Simmons thanked his fans for their support and told credited his faith in God for helping him. “It allowed me to not be scared of the situation and face it head on. My life is in God’s hands.”